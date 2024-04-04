Sher Afzal Marwat’s meteoric and divisive rise in PTI

In interview to The Nation, Marwat says every person has the right to freedom of expression and no one should make it a matter of personal ego.
ISLAMABAD - It’s a late Ramazan evening in Islamabad’s upscale sector. The usual bustle of the business centre has quieted down, leaving the lawyers’ offices in the two-storey building shuttered. Amidst the tranquillity, one office stands out with its vibrant activity.
Inside, many young Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and followers fill the vicinity of the Marwat Law Attorneys, the workplace transformed into a party office. Some engage in lively chatter, while others watch TV in the spacious yet unassuming lobby. Here, amidst the buzz, sits Sher Afzal Khan Marwat, a firebrand PTI leader and the firm’s owner.
Marwat, a lawyer by profession, rose through the ranks of PTI after May 9 riots when the party of former prime minister Imran Khan was in disarray. He mobilized the party at a time when the majority of its core leadership was either in jail or had gone into hiding. At this stage, many among the legal fraternity extended their cooperation to the party and joined politics but Marwat has a distinction of getting a sharp growth as a politician as compared to others.
He motivated workers – especially in Pashtoon areas – in the absence of imprisoned PTI founder Khan, successfully held party conventions countrywide before national elections and came into the spotlight due to his fiery speeches and many controversies revolving around him.
“The basic reason for my rise is that the leadership within the party had vanished after May 9. Anyone who stood in these hard times, party workers lifted him to their shoulders,” he told The Nation in an interview while sitting in his office. Workers needed a leader, which they got in my form, he added. After last year’s May 9 riots following ex-premier Khan’s arrest from the premises of an Islamabad court, police had charged senior leadership of the PTI along with hundreds of its workers in different criminal cases related to attacks on civil and military installations. The saga created a leadership crisis within the party as many parted ways with it to avoid cases and arrests while others were sent behind the bars.
“In the words of my leader Khan, I got ‘meteoric’ rise,” Marwat said and added, “I led the party when no one was ready to come out and face the ugly situation,” he said. Marwat is a public mobiliser and has gained popularity due to his simplicity, boldness, an exceptional style of conversation and strong presence on social media. His hilarious memes usually become trends on social media. In many viral videos, he can be seen either dodging or challenging the police to evade arrest during his party’s political gatherings.
The agitator politician says that he effectively used social media to make successful workers’ conventions as part of the party’s efforts to effectively run the election campaign. “I made a simple strategy that it would be a decent power show if I succeeded in gathering a minimum of 5,000 workers,” he said. “Workers showed affection for me and they started coming out in large numbers on my call,” he said, adding that the number of participants at such gatherings sometimes rose up to 80,000.
It was the time when PTI, which remained a trend setter for holding big rallies from 2011 till 2022, had been facing difficulties in organizing its political gatherings due to the imprisonment of Khan and an unofficial ban on those from the government. “Primarily, Marwat got a rise due to his aggressive style and challenging mood,” said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-based journalist Lehaz Ali in an interview to The Nation over phone. PTI workers like aggressive politics – one of the reasons that Marwat got space within the party ranks, he said, adding that there was a leadership vacuum within the PTI after May 9 and he wisely grabbed the opportunity to fill it.
“Marwat uses short sentences to target his political opponents and even doesn’t spare the party leadership and sometimes workers – a style that has an appeal in the lower cadres of the party,” said Lehaz.
In the February 8 elections, Marwat was elected MNA from NA-41, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)’s Lakki Marwat district, his hometown, by securing an impressive 117,988 votes, defeating Maulana Asjad Mehmood – the son of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman – who secured 68,303 votes. This victory is particularly significant as it occurred in one of the religious party’s strongholds. Incarcerated PTI chief Khan also nominated him for chairmanship of National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee but it is unlikely that he will get the coveted slot. PTI had engaged Marwat for the first time when many of its leaders were booked in criminal cases following Imran Khan’s protest sit-in, held on May 25, 2022 in Islamabad. Soon, he became an important member of Khan’s legal team, developed his trust in workers and then stepped into active party politics. He also got the benefit of being a lawyer to avoid his arrest by police on a number of occasions.
In November 2023, the PTI elevated him as its senior vice president but he has not been re-notified for the position after recent intra-party polls. Marwat had formally joined PTI in April 2017 after former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser introduced him in the party. He had applied for a party ticket from his hometown to contest the 2018 General Elections but was denied. Before joining politics, he had been serving in the provincial judiciary. He had joined KP’s judiciary as a civil judge in 1995 and resigned in 2009 as a senior civil judge after serving at many positions in the province and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). He is a law graduate of the University of Peshawar, holds a postgraduate degree in history and has two master’s degrees in law, one in international commercial law from UK’s Cardiff University.
CONTROVERSIES AND INTERNAL PARTY POLITICS
Along with his growing popularity, Marwat remains controversial both within the PTI ranks and outside due to his conflicting statements and aggressive mood.
On September 27 last year, Marwat entered into a physical brawl with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan during a live television show. In the middle of March this year, he sparked a controversy by commenting that the PTI lost seats reserved for women and minorities in the parliament due to its wrong decision to enter into an alliance with the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC). His remarks stirred a heated debate within the party ranks and the national media simultaneously till PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan had to say publicly that the party’s decision to join ranks of SIC was absolutely right. In February, Marwat labelled Gohar as a low-performing chairman. His critics within the PTI accuse him of damaging the party’s narrative due to his controversial remarks. Amidst these controversies, Khan has removed his name from the list of party’s focal persons responsible for finalizing the names of those individuals permitted to meet the ex-premier at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.
Marwat says that every person has the right to freedom of expression and to differ on certain issues and no one should make it a matter of personal ego. “In the present circumstances, our major job is to do agitational politics while remaining in PTI,” he said, adding that their failure in doing so would actually damage the party’s narrative.
Marwat argues that he will continue to serve the party in any role as long as his leader wants so. “I will quit if Khan ever thinks that someone else should replace me.”