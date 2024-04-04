Sindh lifts ban on recruitments

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over a cabinet meet­ing on Wednesday which approved the lifting of the ban on recruitment in the provincial government depart­ments and also granted an extension to the doctors, nurses and other staff who were appointed during the CO­VID-19 pandemic until June 30, 2024.

The meeting was held at the CM House and was attended by provin­cial ministers, advisors, Chief Secre­tary, PSCM, Chairman P&D, and con­cerned secretaries.

The Sindh government of Murad Ali Shah at completion of its last ten­ure had imposed a ban on recruit­ment in the government department. The cabinet members told the chair that there were thousands of posts of lower grades lying vacant in govern­ment departments. Lifting the ban on recruitment not only improves the working of the departments but the youth would get employees opportu­nities, the cabinet members.

The chief minister with the consent of the cabinet members approved the lifting of the ban on recruitment in government departments and direct­ed the Law Minister Ziaul Hassan Lan­jar and the Advocate General to pursue the case in the court and get the stay order issued against the recruitment vacated. At the request of Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah the cabinet allowed School Education dept to con­tinue the recruitment process of PST/JEST as per Teachers Recruitment Pol­icy 2021 through IBA Sukkur.

Minister Health Dr Azar Fazal and Secretary Health Rehan Baloch brief­ing the cabinet said that the Health Department on the directives of the chief minister had appointed doctors, nurses, para-medical, skilled and sup­porting staff on a “Service Rendered Basis” for 89 days in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in the year 2020.

Subsequently, on the recommen­dation of the health department the COVID-19 doctors, and nurses were allowed extensions in their hiring period from time to time up to 30th June 2023. Later on, under the orders passed by the Sindh High Court, Ka­rachi on March 17, 2023, the Health Department referred the 824 doctors and 324 staff nurses to the SPSC to ascertain their suitability.

The SPSC has recommended only 260 suitable COVID-19 staff nurses out of 324, however, the result of CO­VID-19 doctors is still awaited. The cabinet on the recommendation of the health department approved an Ex­tension of 705 COVID-19 doctors and Staff Nurses for a further period of one year from July 2023 to June 2024. The extension of 374 Technical and Sup­porting Para-Medical Staff and 2,957 Skilled and Supporting human re­sources for CVCs from 1st April 2023 to June 2024 was also approved as per the recommendation of the Scrutiny Committee. The CM also approved an amount of Rs.2,036.785 million to pay their salaries during CFY-2023-24.

Operationalisation of 50 dispen­saries: At the request of the Health Department, the cabinet approved the handover of 50 government dis­pensaries (GDs) to PPHI Sindh along with HR and operational costs of Rs.120,799,950 from Sindh Human Capital Investment 1000 Days Inte­grated Health & Population Program “SIHPP” budgetary allocation for three months w.e.f. April 2024. At the request of the Health Department, the cabinet allowed the department to procure Drugs/Medicines, Surgical items, tenders of the Hepatitis Con­trol Program, T.B Control Program and HIV/AIDS Control Program on the approved tender rates of 2022-23.

The Karachi Water and Sewer­age Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP) has been launched by Karachi Water & Sewerage Corpora­tion to improve access to safe water services in Karachi and to increase KWSB’s financial and operational performance.

There are three components of the project, including $7 million in Operational reform, $77 million in Infrastructure investments and $16 million in Project Management and Studies.