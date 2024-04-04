Sindh, WB discuss over $3.2 billion reforms projects

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah met a team from the World Bank, led by Country Director Najy Benhassine and discussed the progress of 13 active projects worth $3.2 billion that are being assisted by the World Bank. So far, 40 per cent or $1.33 billion has been disbursed and they agreed to speed up the work on these projects by removing bottlenecks to ensure their timely completion.

The meeting was attended by provin­cial ministers including Dr Azra Pechuho, Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Mohammad Bux Maher, Jam Khan Shoro, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Chairman P&D Najam Shah, PSCM Agha Wasif, Secretary Fi­nance Fayaz Jatoi and other concerned secretaries. The World Bank team include Operation Manager Gailius J Draugelis Se­nior Transport Specialist Lincoln, Kamran Akbar, Syed Usman and others.

Chairman P&D Najam Shah gave a de­tailed briefing saying that Karachi Mobil­ity, project has three components, includ­ing a CM Sindh $177 million development of Road infrastructure for the Yellow Line Corridor, $260 million for its operational­isation and $6 million for capacity build­ing and technical assistance. The meeting was told that the BRT Yellow Line corri­dor has been divided into two lots -13 km and 21km respectively. The Designs and bidding documents were under prepara­tion and would be submitted to the Bank by May 30. The Requests for bids are scheduled for July 15, 2024.

Competitive & Liveable City of Kara­chi (CLICK) project has five components which include Performance-based Grants to Local Councils and Capacity Building, Modernizing Urban Property Tax Admin­istration and System, Improvement of Business Environment, Technical Assis­tance for Solid Waste Management and Emergency Response Component.

Minister Local Government Saeed Ghani told the meeting that all the neces­sary approvals of the project have been made from the concerned forums and the project restructuring is anticipated by the end of this month- April. As far as Emer­gency Response Component is concerned Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab told the meeting that they have been completed.

The meeting was told that performance-based grants to local councils and their capacity building have been delayed but was being fast-tracked. Minister P&D Nasir Shah said that the procurement of $9.68 million works has been completed and is awaiting restructuring for the award. He added that the design of Town Municipal Committee works of $22.5 million were under process. Solid Waste Emergency& Efficiency Project (SWEEP), components include Immediate Emergency Response Interventions, Development of SWM Back­bone Infrastructure i.e. Garbage transfer station and landfill site and Project Man­agement and Implementation Support. The meeting was told that work has been award for the construction of waste trans­fer stations and landfill sites. The work would be completed within 15 months till June 2025. The procurement for the landfill site development contract is on track. The consultant is on board and the survey is in progress. The detailed design would be c and would be completed by June 2024. The Terms of Reference (TOR) for Technical de­sign consultants for Dhabeji are approved and procurement will be initiated by April 15, 2024. The TOR for Environment and Social Impact Assessment (ESIAs) of Dha­beji and Gondpass landfill sites are under World Bank review. Similarly, the ESIAs for Industrial and medical waste treatment fa­cilities are under world bank review.