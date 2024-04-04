Thursday, April 04, 2024
Special kitchen serving meals to Imran in Adiala Jail, LHC told

Our Staff Reporter
April 04, 2024
LAHORE  -  The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Wednesday that appro­priate measures were in place for the security of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder at Adiala Jail. Advocate General Punjab Khalid Ishaq made the state­ment before LHC Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan, who was hearing a petition for the provision of com­plete security to PTI founder in jail.

The advocate general Punjab submitted that the PTI founder was lodged in a cell at Adiala Jail, and surrounding six cells were also dedi­cated to him. He further stated that 14 person­nel, as opposed to one security official per 10 prisoners, were posted for the security of the PTI founder. Additional­ly, meals were supplied to the PTI founder from a special kitchen exclu­sively for him, he added.

However, the advo­cate general noted that identical petitions were pending before other fo­rums as well. In response, the chief justice observed that the present petition was filed by Insaf Lawyers Forum Punjab, through its president Afzaal Azeem Pahat, adding that the mat­ter was related to the PTI founder, but his signatures were not on any document. The court, adjourning fur­ther hearing after Eid hol­idays, directed the peti­tioner’s counsel to seek instructions on whether this plea could proceed.

Our Staff Reporter

