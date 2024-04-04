Sri Lanka pip Pakistan in WTC25 standings with Bangladesh series sweep

DUBAI - Sri Lanka moved past Pakistan in the World Test Champion­ship (WTC) standings with a clean sweep victory over Bangladesh in the two-match series, concluded earlier on Wednesday. As per the lat­est World Test Championship standings, Sri Lanka moved up to fourth place only behind In­dia (first), Australia (second) and New Zealand (third). Sri Lanka have enhanced their chances of qualifying for next year’s ICC World Test Cham­pionship final with a thump­ing 192-run victory over Ban­gladesh in the second Test in Chittagong.

The Island nation wrapped up the win in the opening ses­sion of the fifth day of the final second of the two-match series at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium and clinched a com­fortable 2-0 series sweep. Sri Lanka still has two home series left in this cycle; they are slat­ed to play two Tests at home against New Zealand later this year and a two-match series against Australia in early 2025.

Their next assignment, how­ever, is a three-match away series against England, com­mencing in August. Sri Lanka dominated the majority of their recently-concluded away series with Kamindu Mendis finishing the series as the top run-scorer with 367 runs at an impressive average of 122.33.

Mendis scored an unbeat­en 92 in the first innings of the second Test as Sri Lanka amassed a whopping total of 531. Their bowlers promptly backed their efforts by dis­missing Bangladesh for a mea­gre 178 runs in reply.On the contrary, hosts Bangladesh dropped to equal seventh on the updated World Test Cham­pionship standings, with their next series coming in Pakistan later this year when they trav­el for two Test matches.