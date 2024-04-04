Sri Lanka pip Pakistan in WTC25 standings with Bangladesh series sweep

DUBAI - Sri Lanka moved past Pakistan in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with a clean sweep victory over Bangladesh in the two-match series, concluded earlier on Wednesday. As per the latest World Test Championship standings, Sri Lanka moved up to fourth place only behind India (first), Australia (second) and New Zealand (third). Sri Lanka have enhanced their chances of qualifying for next year’s ICC World Test Championship final with a thumping 192-run victory over Bangladesh in the second Test in Chittagong.
The Island nation wrapped up the win in the opening session of the fifth day of the final second of the two-match series at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium and clinched a comfortable 2-0 series sweep. Sri Lanka still has two home series left in this cycle; they are slated to play two Tests at home against New Zealand later this year and a two-match series against Australia in early 2025.
Their next assignment, however, is a three-match away series against England, commencing in August. Sri Lanka dominated the majority of their recently-concluded away series with Kamindu Mendis finishing the series as the top run-scorer with 367 runs at an impressive average of 122.33.
Mendis scored an unbeaten 92 in the first innings of the second Test as Sri Lanka amassed a whopping total of 531. Their bowlers promptly backed their efforts by dismissing Bangladesh for a meagre 178 runs in reply.On the contrary, hosts Bangladesh dropped to equal seventh on the updated World Test Championship standings, with their next series coming in Pakistan later this year when they travel for two Test matches.