Sri Lanka sweep Bangladesh Test series with crushing win

CHITTAGONG - Lahiru Kumara finished with 4-50 to help Sri Lanka thump Bangladesh by 192 runs in the second Test and sweep the two-match series 2-0 on Wednesday.

The fast bowler dismissed the last man Khaled Ahmed to wrap up a one-sided contest before lunch on the fifth day. Hosts Bangladesh, chasing a mammoth 511 in their second innings, added just 50 after re­suming on 268-7.Mehidy Hasan Miraz staged a lone fight to stay unbeaten on 81 after complet­ing his sixth Test half-century. With a Sri Lankan triumph all but inevitable when the day be­gan, Mehidy played some posi­tive strokes to bring up his fifty off 68 balls.

He lost overnight partner Tai­jul Islam for 14 when the bats­man drove off-spinner Kamindu Mendis to Nishan Madushka at gully. Kamindu finished with 3-32 to go with his unbeaten 92 with the bat in the first in­nings, earning him the man of the match award. He was also named player of the series after scoring a hundred in both in­nings of the first Test.

“The bowlers did their basics on this wicket and the batters did their job as well,” Sri Lank­an captain Dhananjaya de Silva said. “The batters were a bit disappointed about not getting runs in the first Test, but we have experienced players. I was confident they would get runs,” he added. “There wasn’t a lot of spin on offer. So I thought about reverse swing as a way to get wickets. The pacers were really on the spot.”

Sri Lankan pacers accounted for 33 of the 40 Bangladesh wickets to fall, a rare feat on Bangladesh’s generally spin-friendly pitches. Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shan­to said the home side’s poor showing for the red-ball series would provoke some soul-searching.“If you look at our batting, everyone got set but didn’t get a big score. That’s something to think about,” Shanto said. “If you get set, you have to make a score. We have to play more first-class cricket.”

Sri Lanka won the first Test in Sylhet by 328 runs. Prior to that, Sri Lanka won the three-match T20I series 2-1, however, Ban­gladesh bounced back and won the ODI series by the same mar­gin.Bangladesh will host Zimba­bwe for five T20s in May in their next international engagement, ahead of the T20 World Cup starting in June.

SCORES IN BRIEF

SRI LANKA 531 (Kusal 93,

Kamindu 92*, Karunaratne

86, Shakib 3-110)

and 157-7d(Mathews 56,

Mahmud 4-65) beat BANGLADESH

178 (Zakir 54, Asitha

4-34) and 318 (Mehidy 81*,

Mominul 50, Kumara 4-50,

Kamindu 3-32) by 192 runs.