Thursday, April 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Strict action to be taken against kite flyers, sellers: DC

APP
April 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -   Strict action following the law would be taken against kite flyers and sellers, said Deputy Commissioner Rawalpin­di, Hassan Waqar Cheema. The DC here on Wednesday launched a special awareness campaign by installing safety wires on the mo­torcycles. 

He informed that the purpose of installing safety wires on the motorcycles is to protect the citi­zens from kite flying strings. The citizens should ensure that the safety wires are installed on the motorcycles. “We aim to educate the citizens about the precau­tionary measures to protect them from kite strings,” he added.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1712110164.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024