Strict action to be taken against kite flyers, sellers: DC

RAWALPINDI - Strict action following the law would be taken against kite flyers and sellers, said Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Hassan Waqar Cheema. The DC here on Wednesday launched a special awareness campaign by installing safety wires on the motorcycles.
He informed that the purpose of installing safety wires on the motorcycles is to protect the citizens from kite flying strings. The citizens should ensure that the safety wires are installed on the motorcycles. “We aim to educate the citizens about the precautionary measures to protect them from kite strings,” he added.