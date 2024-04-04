Strict action to be taken against kite flyers, sellers: DC

RAWALPINDI - Strict action following the law would be taken against kite flyers and sellers, said Deputy Commissioner Rawalpin­di, Hassan Waqar Cheema. The DC here on Wednesday launched a special awareness campaign by installing safety wires on the mo­torcycles.

He informed that the purpose of installing safety wires on the motorcycles is to protect the citi­zens from kite flying strings. The citizens should ensure that the safety wires are installed on the motorcycles. “We aim to educate the citizens about the precau­tionary measures to protect them from kite strings,” he added.