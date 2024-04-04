Suspicious letters sent to four LHC judges handed over to CTD: DIG Operations

LAHORE - Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations La­hore Ali Nasir Rizvi on Wednesday said the suspi­cious letters sent to four judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC) had been handed over to Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD). Speaking to media persons at the LHC premises, he said investiga­tion was underway while other courts were also put under vigilance to ensure security. In response to queries, the DIG Operations assured that cred­ible information would be shared with media. He urged them to wait for some time till the comple­tion of process. Earlier, senior police officials and a forensic team arrived at the LHC after receiving information about the suspicious letters. Addition­ally, security at the LHC has been heightened fol­lowing the incident.