Thursday, April 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Suspicious letters sent to four LHC judges handed over to CTD: DIG Operations

Suspicious letters sent to four LHC judges handed over to CTD: DIG Operations
Our Staff Reporter
April 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

LAHORE  -  Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations La­hore Ali Nasir Rizvi on Wednesday said the suspi­cious letters sent to four judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC) had been handed over to Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD). Speaking to media persons at the LHC premises, he said investiga­tion was underway while other courts were also put under vigilance to ensure security. In response to queries, the DIG Operations assured that cred­ible information would be shared with media. He urged them to wait for some time till the comple­tion of process. Earlier, senior police officials and a forensic team arrived at the LHC after receiving information about the suspicious letters. Addition­ally, security at the LHC has been heightened fol­lowing the incident.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1712110164.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024