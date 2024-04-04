Tahir Abbas Sipra appointed ATC Islamabad judge

ISLAMABAD - Additional District and Session Judge (BPS-20) Tahir Abbas Sipra is ap­pointed as an Anti-ter­rorism Court Judge at the Federal Judicial Complex, Islamabad. Notification of Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra’s appointment as Special Court - II (Anti-Terrorism) was issued on April 1st by the Min­sitry of Law and Justice. According to the notifi­cation, he’s been sent to special courts on depu­tation for 3 years. Judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqar­nain who has convicted former prime minister Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the Cypher Case has been on 60 days’ personal leave till April 25th. Judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqar­nain has charge of two Anti-Terrorism courts and one Special Court of the official secret act at Federal Judicial Complex, Islamabad. According to the sources, there were 37 trials in pendency at three Anti-terrorism courts before the start of the Cypher Case trial on October 1st, 2023. Judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqar­nain visited Adiala Jail almost 30 times and the pendency rate after the Cypher Case trial reached 52. 5 cases among 52 are of official secret act spe­cial court. There are sev­eral cases in Anti-terror­ism courts that are in the infancy stages but can’t proceed further because of the unavailability of the judge.

HEC ANNOUNCES MASTER, PHDSCHOLARSHIPSFOR ROMANIA

The Higher Educa­tion Commission (HEC) has invited applications from Pakistani/AJ&K nationals for the schol­arship offer of the Uni­versity of Politehnica for the academic year (2024-25), launched by the Romanian Govern­ment for Master’s and PhD studies in the fields of Engineering and In­formation Technology. According to the official sources, Master’s stud­ies are offered by the University of Politehnica Bucharest, Romania in programmes including Chemical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineer­ing, Energy Engineering, Electronic Engineering, Telecommunication and Information Technology, Aerospace Engineering, Transportation Engi­neering, Computer & In­formation Technology, System Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Applied Engineering Science, Engineering and Management. As per eligibility criteria, applicants with incom­plete degrees on the closing date of applica­tion are not allowed to apply. Applicants for Masters program must have a Bachelors de­gree (16 years) and be under the age of 35 at the time of application. Similarly, applicants for PhD/Doctoral program must have a Masters de­gree MS/MPhil (17/18 years) and be under the age of 40 years at the time of application. However, all applicants are required to provide a valid HAT test score. HEC reserves the right to change or modify the nomination criteria.