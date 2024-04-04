Tahir Abbas Sipra appointed ATC Islamabad judge

ISLAMABAD - Additional District and Session Judge (BPS-20) Tahir Abbas Sipra is appointed as an Anti-terrorism Court Judge at the Federal Judicial Complex, Islamabad. Notification of Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra’s appointment as Special Court - II (Anti-Terrorism) was issued on April 1st by the Minsitry of Law and Justice. According to the notification, he’s been sent to special courts on deputation for 3 years. Judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain who has convicted former prime minister Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the Cypher Case has been on 60 days’ personal leave till April 25th. Judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain has charge of two Anti-Terrorism courts and one Special Court of the official secret act at Federal Judicial Complex, Islamabad. According to the sources, there were 37 trials in pendency at three Anti-terrorism courts before the start of the Cypher Case trial on October 1st, 2023. Judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain visited Adiala Jail almost 30 times and the pendency rate after the Cypher Case trial reached 52. 5 cases among 52 are of official secret act special court. There are several cases in Anti-terrorism courts that are in the infancy stages but can’t proceed further because of the unavailability of the judge.
HEC ANNOUNCES MASTER, PHDSCHOLARSHIPSFOR ROMANIA
The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited applications from Pakistani/AJ&K nationals for the scholarship offer of the University of Politehnica for the academic year (2024-25), launched by the Romanian Government for Master’s and PhD studies in the fields of Engineering and Information Technology. According to the official sources, Master’s studies are offered by the University of Politehnica Bucharest, Romania in programmes including Chemical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Energy Engineering, Electronic Engineering, Telecommunication and Information Technology, Aerospace Engineering, Transportation Engineering, Computer & Information Technology, System Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Applied Engineering Science, Engineering and Management. As per eligibility criteria, applicants with incomplete degrees on the closing date of application are not allowed to apply. Applicants for Masters program must have a Bachelors degree (16 years) and be under the age of 35 at the time of application. Similarly, applicants for PhD/Doctoral program must have a Masters degree MS/MPhil (17/18 years) and be under the age of 40 years at the time of application. However, all applicants are required to provide a valid HAT test score. HEC reserves the right to change or modify the nomination criteria.