Top Thai court accepts case seeking to dissolve reformist party

BANGKOK - Thailand’s Constitu­tional Court agreed Wednesday to hear a case seeking the dis­solution of the reform­ist Move Forward Par­ty over its campaign pledge to reform the kingdom’s tough royal defamation laws.

The party upended the kingdom’s politi­cal order in last year’s May election, scoring the most votes after a campaign promising reform of the military, business monopo­lies and to amend the lese-majeste legisla­tion. But its auda­cious bid shocked the Thai establishment and ended with the party locked out of a coalition government following months of political and legal wrangling.