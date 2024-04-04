Top Thai court accepts case seeking to dissolve reformist party

BANGKOK - Thailand’s Constitutional Court agreed Wednesday to hear a case seeking the dissolution of the reformist Move Forward Party over its campaign pledge to reform the kingdom’s tough royal defamation laws.
The party upended the kingdom’s political order in last year’s May election, scoring the most votes after a campaign promising reform of the military, business monopolies and to amend the lese-majeste legislation. But its audacious bid shocked the Thai establishment and ended with the party locked out of a coalition government following months of political and legal wrangling.