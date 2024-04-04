Thursday, April 04, 2024
Top Thai court accepts case seeking to dissolve reformist party

April 04, 2024
BANGKOK  -  Thailand’s Constitu­tional Court agreed Wednesday to hear a case seeking the dis­solution of the reform­ist Move Forward Par­ty over its campaign pledge to reform the kingdom’s tough royal defamation laws.

The party upended the kingdom’s politi­cal order in last year’s May election, scoring the most votes after a campaign promising reform of the military, business monopo­lies and to amend the lese-majeste legisla­tion. But its auda­cious bid shocked the Thai establishment and ended with the party locked out of a coalition government following months of political and legal wrangling.

