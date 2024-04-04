Transporters fined for overcharging

SUKKUR - Sindh Transport Department has made a crackdown against the transport ma­fia involved in overcharg­ing passengers going to their home towns on the eve of Eid ul Fitr. Several transporters in Sukkur and others were fined for overcharging the travel­lers here on Wednesday. Around Rs15,000 ex­cessively charged from the passengers were re­turned to them in the crackdowns. A fine of Rs20,000 was imposed on the various vehicles found flaunting the government orders. District Transport Officer Sukkur said that no transporter will be al­lowed for overcharging from passengers.