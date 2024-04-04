Thursday, April 04, 2024
Tributes paid to pop queen Nazia Hassan

59th birth anniversary

Staff Reporter
April 04, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

ISLAMABAD   -   The 59th birth anniversary of the most iconic figure of Pakistan Nazia Hassan was observed around the world on Wednesday. Nazia, alongside her brother Zohaib Hassan, revolutionised the music scene in Pakistan and India with hits like “Disco Deewane” and “Boom Boom.” Born on April 3rd, 1965, Nazia burst onto the music scene at just 15 with her mesmerizing rendition of “Aap Jaisa Koi” for the Indian film Qurbani, introducing the disco genre to the subcontinent. Her debut album, “Disco Deewane” in 1981, soared to international fame, charting in fourteen countries and becoming the best-selling Asian pop record of its time. Teaming up with her brother, Nazia continued to captivate audiences with their unique blend of music composition, vocals, and captivating performances throughout the 80s.

Staff Reporter

