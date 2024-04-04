Two children among four die in Kalat car-coach collision

QUETTA - A tragic accident occurred on Wednes­day on the National Highway near Panja area of Kalat district, resulting in the deaths of at least two children and two others. Four individuals also sustained injuries in the collision between a car and a passenger coach. According to Levies sources, a Pishin-bound car from Karachi carrying a family was on its way when it hit a Karach-bound pas­senger coach from Quetta that was coming opposite direction on the National Highway near Panja Kalat. As a result, four people including two brothers died on the spot while four oth­ers received injuries. The bod­ies and the injured were shift­ed to a nearby hospital where the injured victims’ treatment was started. Levies force reg­istered a case.