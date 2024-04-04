Thursday, April 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Two children among four die in Kalat car-coach collision

Two children among four die in Kalat car-coach collision
Agencies
April 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Quetta, National

QUETTA   -   A tragic accident occurred on Wednes­day on the National Highway near Panja area of Kalat district, resulting in the deaths of at least two children and two others. Four individuals also sustained injuries in the collision between a car and a passenger coach. According to Levies sources, a Pishin-bound car from Karachi carrying a family was on its way when it hit a Karach-bound pas­senger coach from Quetta that was coming opposite direction on the National Highway near Panja Kalat. As a result, four people including two brothers died on the spot while four oth­ers received injuries. The bod­ies and the injured were shift­ed to a nearby hospital where the injured victims’ treatment was started. Levies force reg­istered a case.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1712110164.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024