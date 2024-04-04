Two children die as roof collapses in Daska

SIALKOT - In a devastating incident, two young lives were lost as the roof of a dwelling collapsed in the Wadala Sindwan area of Daska Tehsil. As per the reports, six-year-old Urwa and four-year-old Wali Mu­hammad tragically perished when the structure, constructed of deteriorated wood and clay, gave way. The collapse also left three individuals in­jured, including Luqman and his wife Kiran, who were sleeping alongside their children in the same room. Their daughter Hareem was among the in­jured. The injured were swiftly transported to Gov­ernment Civil Hospital Daska for urgent medical attention, while the Satrah police station has initi­ated necessary procedures. Following due process, the bodies of the deceased were handed over to their grieving relatives.