Two children die as roof collapses in Daska

SIALKOT - In a devastating incident, two young lives were lost as the roof of a dwelling collapsed in the Wadala Sindwan area of Daska Tehsil. As per the reports, six-year-old Urwa and four-year-old Wali Muhammad tragically perished when the structure, constructed of deteriorated wood and clay, gave way. The collapse also left three individuals injured, including Luqman and his wife Kiran, who were sleeping alongside their children in the same room. Their daughter Hareem was among the injured. The injured were swiftly transported to Government Civil Hospital Daska for urgent medical attention, while the Satrah police station has initiated necessary procedures. Following due process, the bodies of the deceased were handed over to their grieving relatives.