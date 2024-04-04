Thursday, April 04, 2024
UET employees demand payment of arrears

Our Staff Reporter
April 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  The Engineering Uni­versity Teachers’ Asso­ciation and Engineering University Employees’ Welfare Association have criticized the University of Engineering and Tech­nology Peshawar admin­istration for failing to re­lease arrears, including the Adhoc Relief Allow­ance 2023, due to fund­ing shortages.

In a joint statement is­sued on Wednesday, the associations highlight­ed that while the gov­ernment had released the Adhoc Relief Allow­ance 2023 following employee strikes, the university administra­tion still struggles with financial constraints due to limited govern­ment support.

They warned that this policy could negatively impact academic excel­lence and financial sta­bility, potentially bur­dening students from lower-middle and mid­dle-class backgrounds in accessing higher ed­ucation.

Our Staff Reporter

