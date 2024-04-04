UET employees demand payment of arrears

PESHAWAR - The Engineering University Teachers’ Association and Engineering University Employees’ Welfare Association have criticized the University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar administration for failing to release arrears, including the Adhoc Relief Allowance 2023, due to funding shortages.
In a joint statement issued on Wednesday, the associations highlighted that while the government had released the Adhoc Relief Allowance 2023 following employee strikes, the university administration still struggles with financial constraints due to limited government support.
They warned that this policy could negatively impact academic excellence and financial stability, potentially burdening students from lower-middle and middle-class backgrounds in accessing higher education.