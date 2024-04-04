Thursday, April 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Video shows California police shooting teen they were supposed to rescue

Video shows California police shooting teen they were supposed to rescue
Agencies
April 04, 2024
Newspaper, International

LOS ANGELES  -  Newly released video shows US police shooting dead a kidnapped teenage girl they had been tasked with rescuing, in a chaotic incident on a busy Califor­nia highway.

Savannah Graziano, 15, was gunned down as one deputy called her away from her gun-toting father, who had killed her mother a day earlier and abduct­ed his daughter. The epi­sode unfolded in Septem­ber 2022 when officers in San Bernardino County, east of Los Angeles, began chasing the vehicle Antho­ny Graziano was driving with Savannah in the pas­senger seat.

Footage filmed by a California Highway Pa­trol helicopter and re­leased on Friday shows the pickup truck rac­ing along at upwards of 110 miles (175 kilome­ters) an hour, with multi­ple shots fired at officers from inside Graziano’s vehicle. The chase ended after Graziano went the wrong way up a freeway entrance ramp and came to a halt on scrubland, surrounded by police ve­hicles. Footage released Friday shows Savannah getting out of the car and walking towards an offi­cer, who can be heard on another recording calling her over.

HEC announces Master, PhD scholarships for Romania

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1712110164.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024