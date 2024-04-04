Video shows California police shooting teen they were supposed to rescue

LOS ANGELES - Newly released video shows US police shooting dead a kidnapped teenage girl they had been tasked with rescuing, in a chaotic incident on a busy Califor­nia highway.

Savannah Graziano, 15, was gunned down as one deputy called her away from her gun-toting father, who had killed her mother a day earlier and abduct­ed his daughter. The epi­sode unfolded in Septem­ber 2022 when officers in San Bernardino County, east of Los Angeles, began chasing the vehicle Antho­ny Graziano was driving with Savannah in the pas­senger seat.

Footage filmed by a California Highway Pa­trol helicopter and re­leased on Friday shows the pickup truck rac­ing along at upwards of 110 miles (175 kilome­ters) an hour, with multi­ple shots fired at officers from inside Graziano’s vehicle. The chase ended after Graziano went the wrong way up a freeway entrance ramp and came to a halt on scrubland, surrounded by police ve­hicles. Footage released Friday shows Savannah getting out of the car and walking towards an offi­cer, who can be heard on another recording calling her over.