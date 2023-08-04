500 flood victims awarded with land title certificates in Badin

BADIN-The ceremony of distribution of land title certificates for flood-affectees of district Badin was organised at Gymkhana Badin on Thursday and 500 hundred flood-affected families of district Badin have been awarded with land title certificates.

The ceremony was participated by Advisor CM Sindh for Rehabilitation and Relief Haji Rasul Bux Chandio, Senator Dr Khalida Sikander Mandhro, Special Assistant to CM Sindh for Information Science and Technology, PMA Tanzeela-Ume-Habiba, MNA Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, MPA Haji Taj Muhammad Mallah, Special Assistant to CM Sindh Peer Noorullah Qureshi, Chairman District Council Ali Asghar Halepoto, Vice Chairman District Council Fida Hussain Mandhro, President PPP Badin Ramzan Chandio, General Secretary PPP Badin Sain Bux Jamali, General Secretary PPP Ladies Wing Sajida Talpur, Chairman Municipal Committee Badin Peer Saleh Qureshi, SIDA Chairman Qabool Muhammad Khatian, citizens, journalists and others. While addressing the participants, Haji Rasul Bux Chandio, Senator Dr Khalida Sikander Mandhro, MPA Haji Taj Muhammad Mallah, Tanzeela-Ume-Habiba, MNA Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, Sajida Talpur, Peer Noorullah Qureshi, Haji Sain Bux Jamali, Ramzan Chandio, Ali Asghar Halepoto and others said that PPP is based on the vision of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto titled “Bread, Clothes and House” to the poverty stricken people of the country. They said that PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had promised in the last flood that new houses to be built for flood victims and today across the province, more than 2.1 million houses are being constructed for flood-affected poor families and among 110,786 houses are being constructed in the district Badin.

Addressing the participants, they said that PPP doesn’t just raise slogan like other political parties but shows it by doing practical work and also feels proud to serve the nation.

DC Badin said that 23,114 new houses were being constructed for flood-affectees of Taluka Badin, 22,087 new houses in Taluka Matli, 22,140 in Taluka SF Rahu, 8,920 new houses in Taluka Talhar and 34,525 new houses are being constructed in Taluka Tando Bago.

DC Badin elaborated that for the construction, amount was being provided in the four installments, while in the first phase, 500 flood-affected families have been awarded with land title certificates.

On the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Badin Najeeb Rehman Jamali, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Badin Waqar Ahmed Kalwar, Information Officer Sarfraz Ahmed Samoon, Assistant Commissioners and others all concerned officers also participated in the ceremony.