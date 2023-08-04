59 FIRs, seven premises sealed for violating dengue SOPs in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI - District Health Authority (DHA) had lodged 59 FIRs and sealed seven premises on violations of anti-dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

According to a DHA spokesman, the health department, in collaboration with allied de­partments, had issued tickets to 15, notices to ten and imposed a fine of Rs 224,000 on viola­tions of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

He informed that the health officer, Dr Ehsan Ghani visited graveyards of Union Council 3, Hazara Colony and 4 Dhoke Mangtal to inspect the anti-dengue arrangements and inquired health of a dengue patient in the Hazara Col­ony area.

The spokesman informed that district admin­istration had sealed Shikarpuri Sweets at Adia­la Road and imposed fines on two restaurants for violating SOPs.

He further said that the district administra­tion, in collaboration with allied departments, had sealed 172 premises, registered FIRs against 644 violators, issued Challans to 341, and a fine of Rs 11,32,500 imposed on viola­tions of dengue SOPs since January to date.

FIRS TO BE REGISTERED AGAINST VIOLATORS OF ANTI-SMOG ACT

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Rana Sa­jid Safdar on Thursday said that cases would be registered against violators of anti-Smog Stan­dard Operating Procedures(SOPs).

The CEO said that teams of RWMC and Munici­pal Corporation, Rawalpindi had been constitut­ed to control the potential threat of smog, add­ing garbage incinerators would be fined and FIRs lodged against them.

He warned that no one would be allowed to burn the chemicals and waste in the city.

Rana said that on the instructions of the Lo­cal Government department in Punjab, a grand cleaning operation had been started in Rawalpin­di to prevent the looming smog threat this year under the title “Smog Safe Punjab”.

The CEO said to mitigate the factors behind smog, there was a need to adopt preventive mea­sures, adding walks, seminars and lectures would also be organized, besides print, electronic and social media would also be used to create more awareness among people about smog.