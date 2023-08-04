Harvard Business School conducted a study after taking in people’s diverse takes on success.

Contrary to most of our beliefs, success does not actually come from a single-minded focus on one area of your life but is rather the result of following a balanced lifestyle. Living a balanced life means fulfilling the following four metrics of life: happiness, achievement, significance, and legacy. Now, you must review your daily activities and see if waking up early and eating only apples actually meets these metrics.

Let me explain the four metrics so you can better understand them. The first metric is happiness, which means engaging in activities that bring contentment, gratitude, and enjoyment throughout your day. This can vary from cooking for fun to reading a book. Just make sure your day includes activities that bring you joy. The second metric is achievement, which involves having activities that drive a sense of accomplishment. For example, you can achieve this by exercising daily or striving for your academic goals. The third metric is significance, which involves doing certain things for the people you care about. Lastly, the fourth metric is legacy, which many people ignore when it comes to success. It involves sharing your experience and providing help to others so they can achieve similar success.

Often, people focus only on one or two of these metrics and, hence, lead unfulfilled lives that are marked by job dissatisfaction, confusion, and burnout. In reality, the key to living a happy and successful life is to balance your daily activities in a way that meets all four required metrics. So go and create a painting if it brings you joy; focus on school to feel accomplished; spend time with family to make them feel significant; and lastly, help those in lower positions than you so that you can leave a legacy behind you.

HANYA ZAFAR BARRY,

Karachi.