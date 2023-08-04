Friday, August 04, 2023
Abdul Ghaffar Shaikh appointed as Acting Chief Operating Officer Hesco

August 04, 2023
HYDERABAD - Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), CEO, has transferred three officials, entrusting them with new responsibilities.  According to an office order issued here on Thursday, 3rd August, in line with the announced changes, AbdulGhaffar Shaikh, previously serving as Project Director (Const), has been appointed as the Acting Chief Operating Officer.

 In this reshuffle, Acting Manager (CM&O) Asif Hussain Bhutto has been assigned the responsibilities of Acting Project Director (Const), while Manager (Tech) GSO Mushtaque Ahmed Dayo has been designated as Manager (CM&O) for HESCO Hyderabad operations.

