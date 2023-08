LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Sarfraz Cheema for an­other 14 days in a case of at­tacking Askari Tower. Earlier, the police produced Omar Sarfraz Cheema before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on ex­piry of his judicial remand. The investigation officer re­quested the court to extend judicial remand, saying that the challan was being pre­pared and it would be filed as soon as possible.