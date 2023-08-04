AWT announces 96 scholarships for UET students

LAHORE - A meeting of the selection committee was held in connection with the distri­bution of Scholarships among deserving students studying professional degrees in 6 selected public sector universities, organised by the social welfare organi­zation ‘Allah walay Trust’, here on Thurs­day. According to the spokesperson, the selection process for the selection of deserving students under the scholar­ship programme of ‘Allah walay Trust’ pursuing professional degrees from 6 public sector universities of the Lahore, was started on Thursday. The selection committee members interviewed to­tal of 121 applicant students from the UET and selected 96 students for the scholarships, he said and added that the selected students will university fee, hostel and mess expenses. Moreover, fi­nancial assistance will also be provided to the students. Director Scholarship Programme (AWT), Dr. Khalid Manzoor Butt, Chairman Allah Walay Trust Mr Shahid Lone, Ex-MS Punjab Dental Col­lege, Dr. Asim Farooqi, Dr. Shazia Lone, representative Punjab Higher Educa­tion Commission Qazi Muhammad Ali and psychologist Ayesha Noor were the members of the selection committee.

On this occasion, Dr Butt said that un­der this programme, an amount of Rs. 6 million will be spent for free education and living expenses for intelligent and deserving students studying for profes­sional degrees in public sector universi­ties. Pro Vice Chancellor of University of Engineering and Technology Lahore Dr. Habibur Rahman welcomed this wel­fare initiative of AWT and said that, this scholarship programme will help the in­telligent and deserving students of UET to continue their technical education. Later, Dr. Habibur Rahman also met the members of the selection committee.