Mohmand - The Mohmand district in Pakistan is witnessing a month-long World Breastfeeding Awareness Campaign aimed at promoting the benefits of mother’s milk for infants. Organized by the Mohmand District Health Department, the campaign covers all eight tehsils of the tribal district. During the launch at the DC’s office in Ghalanai, various stakeholders emphasized the need for an effective awareness campaign to achieve the campaign’s goals.