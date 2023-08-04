Cement despatches surge by 57.44pc in July

ISLAMABAD-Cement despatches increased by 57.44 percent in July this year, as the total despatches were 3.212 million tons against 2.040 million tons despatched during the same month of last fiscal year.

According to the data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association, local cement despatches by the industry during the month of July 2023 were 2.776 million tons compared to 1.887 million tons in July 2022, showing an increase of 47.15%. Exports despatches also increased by massive 183.91% as the volumes increased from 153,517 tons in July 2022 to 435,854 tons in July 2023.

In July 2023, North based cement mills despatched 2.473 million tons cement, showing an increase of 46.54% against 1.688 million tons despatches in July 2022. South based mills despatched 739,376 tons cement during July 2023 that was 109.61% more compared to the despatches of 352,747 tons during July 2022.

North based cement mills despatched 2.351 million tons cement in domestic markets in July 2023, showing an increase of 45.37% against 1.617 million tons despatches in July 2022. South based mills despatched 425,336 tons cement in local markets during July 2023 that was 57.84% more compared to the despatches of 269,477 during July 2022.

Exports from North based mills increased by 73.41% as the quantities increased from 70,247 tons in July 2022 to 121,814 tons in July 2023. Exports from South also increased by 277.13% to 314,040 tons in July 2023 from 83,270 tons during the same month last year.

A spokesman of All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association emphasized that economic stability of the country is very much dependent on a stable government. He mentioned that although compared to last year, the start of current fiscal year looks good but in fact, the domestic despatches in July 2023 were almost 20 percent less than June 2023 so compared to last month, there was a decline.

He also expressed concerns over the rising cost of production. Provincial government has increased the rate of royalty from Rs. 115 per ton to Rs. 250 per ton. The rate of electricity has also been increased by almost Rs. 7.5 per unit and recent increase in fuel cost by around Rs. 20 per liter has impacted the freight cost, he added. He was positive that this fiscal year would be a better year for the sector due to expected investments in large scale projects.