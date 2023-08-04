CM Balochistan approves allocation for Bar Bodies

QUETTA - Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday approved the budget allocation for Bar Bodies. The CM has given approval on a summary moved by the Law and Par­liamentary Affairs Department to release the allocation un­der Section 57 of the Legal Practitioner and Bar Council Act, 1973, said a news release. Balochistan has allocated a per­manent budget for Bar Bodies in the financial year 2023-24. According to the summary, the Balochistan High Court Bar Association will be granted an amount of Rs 5 million while Loralai, Sibi, Khuzdar, and Turbat High Court Bar Associa­tions will be get the amount of two million rupees each. All the District Bar Councils across the province will be awarded one million rupees each.