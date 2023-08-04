CM Mohsin calls for fair and efficient justice system in police station operations

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi conducted thorough inspection of Mozang and Civil Lines police stations on Thursday. He was accompanied by Pro­vincial Information Minister Amir Mir.

He was disheartened to find that both police stations were in a state of disarray, with poor cleanliness and dysfunctional front desks. The staff’s inability to pro­vide satisfactory responses to the chief minister’s queries further highlighted the issues at hand. What made matters even more distressing were the grievanc­es expressed by people at the police sta­tions. One particular incident involved a young motorcyclist, who shared a trou­bling experience with the caretaker CM. The boy narrated how he was unjustly detained by the police while on an er­rand to buy daily-use items. The police demanded bribe from him and he was only released after succumbing to their extortion demand. Taking immediate action, the chief minister took the boy to the front desk to thoroughly investi­gate the matter. Testimonies from other staff members confirmed that Constable Naveed was involved in extorting money from him. Incensed by this revelation, CM Mohsin Naqvi ordered immedi­ate arrest of the corrupt constable and ensured that the bribe money was re­turned to the hapless boy. Furthermore, the CM issued instructions for depart­mental action against the accused con­stable. Expressing his deep dis­pleasure at the deplorable state of the two police stations, he promptly directed the IG police to implement necessary improvements within three days. He stressed that a fair and efficient justice system should form the foundation of police station opera­tions. “To restore public confidence and uphold justice, I have entrusted the task of implementing necessary improve­ments to the IG police,” he said. During his visit, the chief minister interacted with the visitors present at the police stations to inquire about their cases. He promptly ordered swift actions for those who deserved immediate relief. He also talked to the accused persons confined in the lockups about their cases. The CM also checked the daily register and processing of applications, lodged at the front desk and expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of follow-up on some appli­cations. The CM emphasised that his vis­its provided him with firsthand insights into the ground realities, which deeply concerned him.