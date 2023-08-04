CM Naqvi consoles young victim, injured mother, pledges assistance

LAHORE - Care­taker Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Thursday visited Mayo Hospital to meet Aiman, a victim of brutal vio­lence, and her injured mother, Lubna Shaheen, from Vehari. Upon arriving at Mayo Hospi­tal, Mohsin Naqvi personally inquired about their well-being and received updates on their health. Expressing his heartfelt condolences, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi offered unwav­ering support and assured the family of all possible help. He pledged that the Punjab gov­ernment would extend every possible assistance to the fam­ily during these difficult times. Aiman, unfortunately, suffered an injury to one of her eyes. However, the Chief Minister assured that the girl would receive the best medical care available to restore her vision.