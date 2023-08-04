CM Naqvi consoles young victim, injured mother, pledges assistance

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Thursday visited Mayo Hospital to meet Aiman, a victim of brutal violence, and her injured mother, Lubna Shaheen, from Vehari. Upon arriving at Mayo Hospital, Mohsin Naqvi personally inquired about their well-being and received updates on their health. Expressing his heartfelt condolences, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi offered unwavering support and assured the family of all possible help. He pledged that the Punjab government would extend every possible assistance to the family during these difficult times. Aiman, unfortunately, suffered an injury to one of her eyes. However, the Chief Minister assured that the girl would receive the best medical care available to restore her vision.