Friday, August 04, 2023
CM pays tribute to police martyrs

Our Staff Reporter
August 04, 2023
Lahore  -   In his heartfelt message on Police Martyrs’ Day, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed profound admiration and respect for the remarkable sacrifices made by all police martyrs. He praised the police department for their unwavering dedication as the frontline in maintaining peace. Police martyrs like SSP Ashraf Marth and Captain Mubeen are our heroes, whose memory will forever be etched in our hearts.

Chief Minister Naqvi emphasized that the sacrifices of these police martyrs remain invaluable assets, never to be forgotten. On this special day, we stand united in solidarity with the martyrs’ families. He said that the nation is always proud which honors its martyrs. There will be no compromise on honoring the martyrs.

Assuring continuous support, Chief Minister Naqvi pledged unwavering assistance from the Punjab government for the martyrs’ families. Recognizing it as a duty, the government will steadfastly ensure the care and welfare of the families, utilizing all available resources. Police Martyrs Day stands as a solemn reminder of the tremendous sacrifices made by these brave soldiers for the nation’s safety and peace.

Our Staff Reporter

