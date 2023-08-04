CM visits public library, Wazir Khan baradari, Tollinton market, Badshahi Masjid

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minis­ter Mohsin Naqvi visited Pun­jab Public Library, Wazir Khan Baradari, Tollinton Market and Badshahi Masjid for three hours on Thursday. He inspected the record room, reading room, English section, computer lab and other sections of the Punjab Public Library and asked for the file of Paisa Akhbar in the record room and studied it. He said that we must preserve it as Paisa Akhbar is an asset of journalistic history. Mohsin Naqvi interacted with the students preparing for the competitive examination in the reading room. He ordered the restoration of Wazir Khan Baradari to its original condition and directed DG Walled City of Lahore Authority to present him with a plan in this regard. He fur­ther asked for a comprehensive plan for the renovation of the Punjab Public Library and or­dered the demolition and recon­struction of the derelict building of the record room.