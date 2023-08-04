COAS Munir invites squash prodigy Hamza, pledges to help sports flourish

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir on Friday pledged to promote sports culture in the country.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief met World Junior Squash Champion Hamza Khan at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

On this occasion, COAS Munir congratulated Hamza for achieving success for the country. "Talented youth like you are the pride of our country. Your great achievement also highlights the great talent of the country," he added.

The COAS expressed his commitment to continue cooperation in the field of sports and education.

COAS Munir said: "Youth are the future of our country. Pakistan can achieve anything with focus, determination, and hard work".

Earlier, Hamza brought honours to the country as he became the first Pakistani player to claim the title since Jansher Khan who achieved the feat 37 years ago.