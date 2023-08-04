Condemnation and Unity

Ulema and Mashaykh from all schools of thought have unanimously condemned the horrific bomb blast in Bajaur. This condemnation is not isolated but rather extends to other acts of violence that have recently plagued Pakistan. These incidents include the suicide blast in Khyber Masjid, the attack on police protecting the polio team in Quetta, and the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark. During a joint press conference, the Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman labeled the perpetrators of these heinous acts as criminals, unequivocally dissociating their actions from Islam and Muslims.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist activities, notably in the northwestern provinces, resulting in numerous casualties and extensive damage. This resurgence is largely attributed to the return of Taliban rule in Afghanistan and the end of the ceasefire between Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Islamabad. Despite multiple reminders to Afghanistan to curb cross-border militancy, the issue remains unresolved, threatening Pakistan’s security and stability.

The unanimous condemnation and consensus expressed by Ulema from various schools of thought is not only commendable but also encouraging. In a war that involves battling narratives, their unified voice plays a crucial role in countering extremist ideologies. Appreciating and highlighting this consensus is vital because it demonstrates the unity embedded within the Muslim community’s rejection of these acts of terrorism. In the face of a war that is fought as much through narratives as anything else, such solidarity is a powerful tool.

Equally significant is the influential role that Ulema hold within their communities. Considered as community leaders by many, they possess substantial sway and influence over public opinion. It is, therefore, imperative that they take a frontline role in discourse related to issues such as terrorism. By leveraging their influence, Ulema can shape public opinion and guide discussions on crucial matters which immensely impact society. It is crucial that their role continues to be acknowledged and supported in the fight against terrorism and in the pursuit of a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan.