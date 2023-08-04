Conduct unbecoming of a Civil Judge

Reports about a 10-year-old poor girl serving as a housemaid for a civil judge in Islamabad and allegedly being beaten and subjected to severe torture by his wife over a period of time are shocking. The least that was expected of the concerned civil judge was to act responsibly as a custodian of the law, rather than adopting the role he did. Initially, there was complete denial, followed by reports of offering money to settle the matter with the unfortunate family. The issue here lies in the mindset within our lower judiciary, which seems to tolerate such acts of savagery, something no religion or state should allow.

The mere enactment of laws by the legislature is not the remedy. Instances of rape, sexual molestation, child abuse, and brutalities are on the rise due to the lack of implementation of laws and the decadent mindset of those within the state institutions appointed as custodians of the law. The State must conduct a thorough screening of all those recruited to serve in the lower judiciary, law enforcement, civil bureaucracy, etc., and identify those with this convoluted and sick mindset that accepts these offences casually. DNA tests and other scientifically based evidence that has been established must be accepted for prosecution and conviction.

The civil courts, where the lower judiciary allows evidence to be recorded and accepted, hold the fate of millions of poor and underprivileged sections of society. The manner in which the IHC acted responsibly when a former PM publicly threatened a female civil judge requires the concerned High Court to act judiciously in this instance of public interest. The least that should be done is to suspend the concerned civil judge, followed by a departmental inquiry for in-house enforcement of discipline, apart from the criminal proceedings, which should proceed simultaneously as per the law.

Malik Tariq Ali,

Lahore.