Controlled Access Corridor to help ease traffic flow at Lahore Ring Road

LAHORE - The Punjab government will develop a ‘Controlled Access Corridor’ facility from Niazi Interchange to Babu-Sabu Interchange to resolve the traffic issues at this segment of Lahore Ring Road at the cost of Rs 10.842 billion. The project has been approved after input from the chief economist, all members of the Planning and Development (P&D) Board, provincial secretaries and representatives of the relevant provincial departments, Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) official sources told APP. Among seven other development schemes, the Punjab government recently approved development of the ‘Controlled Access Corridor’ facility from Niazi Interchange to Babu Sabu Interchange. The decision was taken in a meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), held on Wednesday. The provincial body approved seven development schemes of the various sectors at an estimated cost of Rs 22.011 billion. Meanwhile, the feasibility study of another U-turn project between Babu Sabu and Niazi interchanges had been finalised, which would help ease flow of thousands of vehicles every day after completion.