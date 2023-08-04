Friday, August 04, 2023
Controlled Access Corridor to help ease traffic flow at Lahore Ring Road

Staff Reporter
August 04, 2023
LAHORE   -   The Punjab government will develop a ‘Controlled Access Corridor’ facility from Niazi Interchange to Babu-Sabu In­terchange to resolve the traffic issues at this segment of La­hore Ring Road at the cost of Rs 10.842 billion. The project has been approved after input from the chief economist, all members of the Planning and Development (P&D) Board, provincial secretaries and rep­resentatives of the relevant pro­vincial departments, Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) official sources told APP. Among seven other devel­opment schemes, the Punjab government recently approved development of the ‘Controlled Access Corridor’ facility from Niazi Interchange to Babu Sabu Interchange. The decision was taken in a meeting of the Provin­cial Development Working Par­ty (PDWP), held on Wednesday. The provincial body approved seven development schemes of the various sectors at an esti­mated cost of Rs 22.011 billion. Meanwhile, the feasibility study of another U-turn project be­tween Babu Sabu and Niazi in­terchanges had been finalised, which would help ease flow of thousands of vehicles every day after completion.

