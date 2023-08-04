Diplomat renews Iran pledge to join CPEC

Peshawar - The Iranian Consul General in Peshawar, Ali Banafsha Khawa, expressed Iran’s unwavering commitment to regional peace and stability and underscored Iran’s keen interest in actively participating in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. He emphasized the importance of cooperation among regional nations to achieve mutual progress and prosperity.

During a conversation with media persons at the Peshawar Press Club, the Iranian diplomat discussed various topics, including CPEC and Iran-Pakistan trade relations, while also promoting people- to-people contact between the two neighbouring nations.

Regarding the Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline project, the Consul General clarified that Iran had completed its part of the pipeline and urged the Pakistan government to fulfil its commitments to ensure the project’s success and mutual benefits.

The event was well-received by the President of the Peshawar Press Club, Arshad Aziz Malik, and other esteemed members who warmly welcomed the Iranian Consul General. Candid and constructive discussions took place to enhance bilateral relations between Iran and Pakistan.

During the event, a member of the press club, Shabbir Hussain Imam, briefed the Consul General on the PPC Library, which is named in honour of Syed Hassan Jafri, who had also served in the Iranian Consulate.

The diplomat stressed the importance of continuous updates to enrich the library’s knowledge resources and enhance its role as an essential hub for intellectual growth and understanding.