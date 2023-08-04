DNA of Bajaur suicide bomber sent to lab for identification

PESHAWAR - The investi­gation team of the Counter Ter­rorism Department (CTD) has sent the DNA sample of the al­leged suicide attacker of the terrorists’ attack on the FC compound in Bajaur to a labo­ratory for identification. An of­ficial of the police said that a major target operation would be launched in the district as soon as the DNA report would receive. He said that the inves­tigation team had arrested six alleged facilitators of suicide at­tacks from different areas of Ba­jaur and had started the inves­tigation from them. Meanwhile, the spokesman of Lady Reading Hospital said that at present 13 injured in the attack were cur­rently undergoing treatment at the hospital, adding that the condition of one injured was critical and admitted to ICU. He said that a total of 23 injured were shifted to LRH here after the blast out of which 10 were discharged after recovery.