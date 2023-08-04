Friday, August 04, 2023
Dr Yasmeen Rashid judicial remand extends till Aug 17
9:16 PM | August 04, 2023
The Anti-Terrorism Court, Lahore extended judicial remand of former PTI provincial minister, Dr Yasmeen Rashid, for thirteen days.

Dr Rashid was produced before the ATC judge Abhar Gull Khan as her judicial remand ended.

The PTI leader will be reproduce before the court on Aug 17.

The judge directed police to submit challan against Dr Rashid without delay.

Dr Rashid is accused of arson and speeches against the departments at the Sherpao Bridge and the case was registered with the Sarwar Road police station.

