Empowering Baloch Girls  

Every child has the right to access education, including girls in Balochistan. However, currently, many girls are unable to attend school due to various restrictions. The literacy rate in Balochistan is only 37%, which is significantly lower than the other three provinces of Pakistan and the national average of 53%. The lack of educational opportunities for women in Balochistan is primarily due to cultural barriers and limited resources.

Notably, the Kech district has the highest literacy rate at 62.66%, followed by Panjgur at 59.22%, according to the 2017 Census. Unfortunately, the rest of the districts in the province perform poorly compared to other districts across the country. This failure to provide accessible education is particularly evident in areas with a significant Baloch population.

While boys also face challenges in obtaining an education, it is girls who are disproportionately affected. Boys can often access educational institutions in major cities, but girls encounter numerous obstacles that prevent them from pursuing an education. This disparity in educational opportunities is causing discontent among Baloch society, particularly concerning the declining state of women’s education in the province.

A humble request is made to both the provincial and federal governments to establish more educational institutions, especially in remote areas of Balochistan. By doing so, Baloch women can exercise their constitutional right to education and contribute to their community’s development. It is essential to bridge the gender gap in education and empower girls to participate fully in the social and economic progress of Balochistan.

SAMMI DAWOOD,

Kech.