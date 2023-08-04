Female drivers to steer ‘women only’ pink buses in Sindh

KARACHI-The Sindh government has decided to appoint female drivers for their women-only pink bus service, aiming to enhance a sense of safety and convenience among women during travel.

The decision was made during the tenth board meeting of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority in Karachi, chaired by the Sindh Minister for Information and Transport, Sharjeel Memon.

The meeting emphasised the importance of women’s empowerment and gender equality and resolved to initiate a comprehensive training programme for newly appointed female drivers.

The training will equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to handle the pink buses efficiently and cater to the specific needs of women passengers. According to Provincial Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon, the first route for the Pink bus service will connect Model Colony to Tower, with plans to expand it to routes 4, 5, 6, and 7 in the near future.

The service is scheduled to run every 20 minutes during office hours and every hour after that, ensuring women have reliable and convenient transportation options regardless of the time of day.

The Pink bus service was inaugurated on February 1 in Karachi, under the management of the Sindh government’s transport department.

During the inauguration ceremony, Minister Sharjeel Memon highlighted the importance of providing a conducive environment for women to participate in the workforce and contribute to the country’s progress. The fare for the pink bus service has been set at Rs50.

Additionally, the service is designed to accommodate the needs of physically challenged individuals, with two dedicated spaces available on each bus, offered free of charge. Furthermore, children under the age of five will also enjoy free travel on the pink buses. Each bus is equipped to seat 24 women, with an additional capacity for 36 standing passengers during rush hours.