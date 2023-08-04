Foreign tourist killed in road accident in Dalbandin

A foreign tourist was killed as he met a road accident on the highway near Dalbandin town of Chagai district.

The tourist was on a mission to travel to more than 50 countries on his motorbike in next two years.

Portuguese Nuno Miguel Vilao Castanheria, 28, entered Pakistan from Iran border on his motorbike two days ago. His travel documents revealed that the Portuguese was on a tourist visa in Pakistan.

As per the details, the Portuguese was on his way to Quetta with two other German tourists, who were also travelling on their bikes.

The Levies forces were escorting the tourists when the tragic incident took place.

Chagai Deputy Commissioner Hassan Jan Baloch said that Mr Castanheria’s motorbike collided with a pickup truck on the highway and he lost his life on the spot.

The Levies officials have arrested both the driver and his helper.

The biker started his tour on May 21 from his native country Portugal. He reached Iran in July after passing through European and middle eastern countries.

He had a plan to visit Pakistan’s northern areas before entering India from Wagah border.

The Foreign Office has been informed regarding the incident and the body was dispatched to Quetta. The dead body would be handed over to Portuguese embassy in Islamabad.