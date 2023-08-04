Former PCB Chairman Ijaz Butt passes away

LAHORE - Former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ijaz Butt passed away in Lahore on Thursday.

The 85-year-old was ill for a long period of time, according to his son-in-law Arif Saeed. Ijaz Butt was a wicketkeeper-batter during his playing days and made his Test debut against West Indies in 1958-59 as an opener, notching up 41 not out in a 10-wicket win. He also played twice against Australia, making his only half-century at Karachi in December 1959. Overall, he scored 279 runs in eight Tests at an average of 19.92. He also featured in 67 first-class matches, scoring more than 3,000 runs.

The PCB, through its Chairman and members of Management Committee, Board executives and employees, has expressed its grief and sorrow over the passing of former Test cricketer and its former Chairman Ijaz Butt, who was born in Sialkot on 10 March 1938. He also remained Chairman of PCB from 2008 to 2011 and during his tenure Pakistan cricket team won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2009.

PCB Management Committee Chairperson Zaka Ashraf said: “On behalf of the PCB, I want to express my deepest condolences on the sad demise of Mr. Ijaz Butt. “I had the privilege of knowing him personally and I have nothing but utmost respect for Mr. Butt. “I offer my deepest condolences to Ijaz Butt’s family and friends and assure them that he will always be remembered for the contributions he made to Pakistan cricket.”