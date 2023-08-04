Free vegetable seeds, traps given to farmers

Mohmand - The Director General of Agriculture for the merged tribal districts distributed free vegetable seeds and fruit fly traps among the farmers of Lower Mohmand to safeguard their fruits and vegetables.

Additionally, the Farmers Training Center was inaugurated at the Ekkaghund Center of the Agriculture Department. During his visit to tehsil Ambar, tehsil Pandiali, and tehsil Prang Ghar in the Ekkaghund Agriculture Department Center of Tribal District Mohmand, Director General Murad Ali distributed free tomato and pepper hybrid seeds and traps. These initiatives aimed to protect fruits and vegetables from fruit fly disease and to control the spread of the causative flies.

The District Agriculture Officer, Asif Iqbal, provided a briefing on the performance of the Mohmand Agriculture Department during the event. The inauguration of the new building of the Farmer Training Center was graced by the presence of DG Agriculture merged Districts Murad Ali, Director Agriculture District Mohmand Asif Iqbal, Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zia-ul-Islam, DDA Marketing Aqeel Shah, and other officers.

During the event, DG Agriculture merged Districts Murad Ali emphasized the government’s commitment to the agriculture sector, especially in the merged districts. Despite limited resources, the government prioritizes agriculture and is actively encouraging the involvement of international agricultural organizations and institutions in the region. The government is keen on promoting modern scientific methods and modern agriculture, and they assure full cooperation to farmers in this regard.