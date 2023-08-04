Frivolous Case Dismissed

Sanity has prevailed as the Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed the case against Zulfiqar Sohail for the alleged obscene photoshoot in front of Quaid-e-Azam’s portrait on the Islamabad Motorway. This decision is a crucial step in preventing dangerous precedents and safeguarding individual freedoms. Obscenity is subjective, and treating it as a criminal offence can lead to frivolous cases and undermine the essential work of the police.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, in his written order, directed the police to quash the case against Zulfiqar Sohail and take action against the complainant, Rashid Malik, for filing a false case. The court recognised the lack of evidence, as the nude photos in question did not go viral on social media, as confirmed by DSP Legal and the investigating officer.

It is essential to recognize that obscenity can be interpreted differently by various individuals and communities. Taking such cases seriously and resorting to criminal charges can be counterproductive, infringing upon personal freedoms. In this case, the court’s decision sets an example for others and discourages the misuse of legal avenues for personal vendettas or harassment.

The court’s direction to initiate proceedings under Section 182 P.P.C. against the complainant is a much-needed measure. False cases can waste the valuable time and resources of the police, diverting them from addressing real crimes and life-threatening situations.

The case’s dismissal highlights the need to establish a balanced legal framework that protects both individual liberties and societal norms. Pakistan’s legal system should evolve to accommodate modern cultural expressions while also respecting traditional values, promoting a harmonious coexistence of diverse opinions.

The IHC’s dismissal of the case against Zulfiqar Sohail is a victory for common sense and personal liberties. It is essential for the judiciary and law enforcement to distinguish between genuine offences and frivolous claims to ensure justice and protect the sanctity of the legal system. This decision upholds the principles of justice and fairness and is one that would have made the Quaid proud.