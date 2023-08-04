Friday, August 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Gold rate dips

Gold rate dips
APP
August 04, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs2,800 and was sold at Rs220,200 on Thursday against its sale at Rs.223,000 on the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also decreased by Rs2,401 to Rs188,786 from Rs191,187 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold dipped to Rs173,054 from Rs175,254. The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs50 to Rs2750 and that of ten gram by Rs48.86 to Rs2,357.68. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $15 to $1,936 from $1,951, the association reported.

 

 

Tags:

APP

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1691044644.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023