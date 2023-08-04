Govt extends full support to PCB for successful Asia Cup 2023

ISLAMABAD-A delegation from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), led by Chairman Management Committee Muhammad Zaka Ashraf, met with Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar to discuss preparations for the upcoming Men’s ODI Asia Cup 2023. The tournament is set to be jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka in August-September 2023.

During the meeting held at the Finance Division on Thursday, Chairman Zaka Ashraf briefed the Finance Minister on various matters related to the PCB and the arrangements being made for the prestigious event. The Finance Minister expressed the full cooperation of the government in ensuring the success of the Asia Cup 2023.

“Sports activities, particularly cricket, have been gaining immense popularity among the youth in Pakistan, and the government is committed to encouraging and promoting such initiatives across the country,” stated Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar.

SAPM-Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha and senior officials from the Finance and PCB teams were also present at the meeting, demonstrating the high level of importance placed on the successful organization of the Asia Cup.