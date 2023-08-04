Govt taking steps to promote cultural, sports activities: Commissioner

LAHORE - Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon has said that Karachi is a city of peace, the government is taking steps to promote positive cultural and sports activities to strengthen the peace. These views were expressed by Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon in a meeting of the Rotary Club organized by the Rotary Club at a local hotel on Thursday. The Commissioner said that the Karachi administration is trying to play its role to make these efforts of the government fruitful. In this regard, the Commissioner’s Office has been organising various sports tournaments and competitions.

As a result of these efforts, Lyari’s talented football youth have reached this level of confidence and ability that Pakistan Football Federation also acknowledged their abilities due to the training given to Lyari’s talented football youth under the supervision of Swindon Town Club England Vice Chairman Zavier Austin and Coach Alex Pike, he said.