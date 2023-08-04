High commissioner for further fostering Pak-British economic relations

ISLAMABAD-Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday said that the measures and policy decisions taken by the government to overcome the challenges had resulted in putting the economy of the country on stability path leading to a positive trajectory.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ms Jane Marriott, called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division, Thursday.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar extended warm welcome to the newly appointed High Commissioner Ms Jane Marriott. The finance minister underscored the significance of long historic ties between Pakistan and the United Kingdom and discussed the avenues available for both countries to expand these relations further for mutual gains of the two sides.

The finance minister also apprised her of the overall economic outlook of the country and the challenges faced by the outgoing government during its tenure. He also shared the measures and policy decisions taken by the government to overcome those challenges that resulted in putting the economy of the country on stability leading to a positive trajectory. The two sides further discussed the current macro-economic situation of the world as well as Pakistan.

The British High Commissioner reciprocated the sentiments about long-standing relations between the two countries and expressed the desire of the British authorities to further foster the bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar extended his support and cooperation to the British High Commissioner. Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT).

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari, Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pahsa, Secretary Maritime Affairs, Secretary Law & Justice, Special Secretary Finance, Chairman KPT and his team and other senior govt officers attended the meeting.

The CCoIGCT considered a summary of Ministry of Maritime Affairs regarding commercial agreement between AD Ports UAE and KPT for out-sourcing of the operations of Bulk and General Cargo East Wharf Karachi Port. The CCoIGCT after discussion approved the Price Discovery Mechanism in the light of discussion and constituted a committee to negotiate and frame a commercial agreement to be signed between the nominated agencies of the UAE and Pakistan for the development of Bulk and General Cargo Terminal at West Wharf, Karachi Port.