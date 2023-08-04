Housing minister handovers possession letters to 800 allottees of Green Enclave-I

ISLAMABAD-Federal Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasy has handed over the possession letter to 800 allottees of Green Enclave-I on Thursday.

Federal Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasy has said that timely holding of transparent elections is inevitable, the future of democracy is bright, people will serve the people again if given a chance. In spite of the situation, steps were taken to complete government residential projects in a short period of time.

These views were expressed by the Federal Minister of Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasi on Thursday when he issued possession letters of 800 developed plots of the Bhara Kahu (Green Enclave I) project of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority. Speaking at the distribution ceremony, Federal Parliamentary Secretary Syed Mahmood Agha also spoke on this occasion and said that the 2009 scheme was completed in 2023 because the land matters were pending in the courts.

Earlier, Chief Engineer Nader Qayyum informed about the boundaries of Green Enclave, Arbaa and Khud Khal, while Project Director Azhar Hameed informed about the details of the project and said that the remaining development works of Green Enclave are also going on rapidly and will be completed very soon. Will be delivered. Director General Federal Government Employees Housing Authority Tariq Rasheed said that providing affordable housing facilities to federal government employees is the first priority, Federal Government Employees Housing Authority is engaged in providing housing facilities to government employees. FGEHA was established in 1989 with the mandate of developing housing schemes for serving and retired employees of the Federal Government. The foundation provided flats or plots to thousands of employees. However, due to the limited scope of the powers, under the statutory provision, it was felt that an absolute authority under an Act of Parliament was required for this difficult task. Accordingly, the institution took a new birth under the FGEHA Act, 2020 with additional scope of powers and responsibilities.

The objective of FGEHA is to provide housing facility (plots/ flats) to government employees. The public sector is a low-income, salaried class that lives on lower salaries and limited resources than the private sector. Employees of this category also have to go through the stage of retirement minutes unlike the private sector which affects not only the government employee but his entire family.

Providing housing facilities for this limited resource and low income group in this era of inflation is not just a challenge for us but a great worship in the presence of Allah. In this prayer, Federal Minister Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasi, Secretary Housing and Works Muhammad Fakhr Alam not only guided us but also became part of our mission. They said that FGEHA has laid the foundation for other projects. which includes both plots and flats. In the past, FGEHA has provided a total of 22,642 residential facilities to its allottees, including 1596 constructed houses in Sector I-8, 400 flats in Karachi, 1189 flats in Sector G-11, Islamabad.