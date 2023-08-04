IPC Minister inaugurates new and improved facilities at Pakistan Sports Board  

LAHORE - Federal Minister of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan-Ur-Rehman Mazari, along with IPC Secretary Ahmad Hanif Orakzai and DG PSB Shoaib Khoso, inaugurated a series of renovated and upgraded facilities at the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Thursday. The IPC Minister inaugurated the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium, a symbol of Pakistan’s proud hockey heritage. The newly refurbished stadium is all set to host thrilling matches and witness remarkable sporting achievements. A cafeteria was also inaugurated by the minister. Mr. Mazari also inaugurated the newly-renovated swimming pool, providing a refreshing and safe space for swimmers. The upgraded pool promises endless learning opportunities. Adding to the list of achievements, he also inaugurated the newly-renovated Rodham Hall. During the event, the IPC Minister also took the time to meet with the PSB’s hardworking daily wagers, who received good news of their regularization in the recent board meeting. This means they will enjoy greater job security and improved benefits for their valuable contributions.