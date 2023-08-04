Islamabad Police summon Imran today

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police on Thursday sum­moned PTI Chairman and former premier Imran Khan again to appear before SSP investigation probing four cases against him. A total of four no­tice were issued by the Islamabad police after the former prime minister failed to appear before the SSP investigation team in four cases lodged against him with police stations Kohsar, Tarnol and Kara­chi Company under various sections.

The notices mentioned that Imran Khan had been summoned earlier for four times by the po­lice but he failed to comply the orders of appear­ing before SSP Investigation. Therefore, he should appear before the investigation team today at 3pm to join the investigation of police against him and to record his statement.