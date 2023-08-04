Jamal Nasir calls for restructuring of Population Welfare Department

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Population Wel­fare Dr. Jamal Nasir has directed for online live video monitoring of the working of staff deputed at Popula­tion Welfare Department offices in all the 36 districts of Punjab and es­tablishing a central monitoring and control room for this purpose. The minister visited the office of Direc­tor General Population Welfare on Thursday where he was briefed by Secretary Salman Ijaz and Director General Ms Saman Raiy about the functioning, budget and tasks being undertaken by the department. Dr. Jamal Nasir directed for establish­ing a four-digit helpline and keep­ing it operational 12 hours daily for imparting necessary information and guidance to the citizens. An effective media campaign should be launched for public awareness about the services being provided by the department of Population Welfare, he added.