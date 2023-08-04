Jamal Nasir calls for restructuring of Population Welfare Department

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Dr. Jamal Nasir has directed for online live video monitoring of the working of staff deputed at Population Welfare Department offices in all the 36 districts of Punjab and establishing a central monitoring and control room for this purpose. The minister visited the office of Director General Population Welfare on Thursday where he was briefed by Secretary Salman Ijaz and Director General Ms Saman Raiy about the functioning, budget and tasks being undertaken by the department. Dr. Jamal Nasir directed for establishing a four-digit helpline and keeping it operational 12 hours daily for imparting necessary information and guidance to the citizens. An effective media campaign should be launched for public awareness about the services being provided by the department of Population Welfare, he added.